Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $108,600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

