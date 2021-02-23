Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 719 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

