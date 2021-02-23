Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) recently:

2/9/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. It derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition. Absence of new deals or increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platforms will impact future revenues. However, Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage.”

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $229.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $215.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.94. 296,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

