Research Analysts Set Expectations for VICI Properties Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 609.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after buying an additional 1,613,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.