Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Republic Services stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

