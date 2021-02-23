Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

