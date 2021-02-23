Rent-A-Center, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

