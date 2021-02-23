ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 11%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) traded down 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.87. 2,267,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,210,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

