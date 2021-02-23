Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO opened at €36.89 ($43.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.58. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.