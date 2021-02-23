Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.00 ($40.00).

EPA:RNO opened at €36.89 ($43.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.58. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

