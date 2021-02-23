Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The company traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $135.10, with a volume of 4334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.37.

RS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

