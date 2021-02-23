ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.69 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $114.69 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.98 or 0.99452432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00469076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00776532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00275330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00122772 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001937 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

