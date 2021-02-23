Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

