Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

RC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,030. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $724.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

