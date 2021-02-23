RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of RBC Bearings worth $32,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $195.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $196.28. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,941 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

