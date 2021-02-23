RB Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.