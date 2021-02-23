Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.34.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.