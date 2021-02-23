Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNGR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.