RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Financial Analysis

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RadNet has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -0.98% -2.72% -0.37% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RadNet and Zicix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Zicix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Zicix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 0.83 $14.76 million $0.29 64.17 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Zicix.

Summary

RadNet beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. The company was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

