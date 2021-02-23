Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (QRM.TO) (TSE:QRM) Shares Up 10%

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (QRM.TO) (TSE:QRM)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 211,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 261,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (QRM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:QRM)

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration and evaluation company. Its project consists of regional areas, including Northern Project Area and Southern Project Area. Its Northern Project Area consists of mine site and plant tailings management facility at Strange Lake, Quebec. Its Southern Project Area is situated at Becancour industrial park, Quebec and consists of Becancour process plant site, and process plant residue management facility.

