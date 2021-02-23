Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

