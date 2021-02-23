Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

