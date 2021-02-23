Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

CFX stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colfax by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Colfax by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

