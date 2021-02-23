Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.18, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 167,071 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

