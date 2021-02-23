Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reduced by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SM. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of SM stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

