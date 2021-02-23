Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.