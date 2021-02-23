Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Decreased by Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ShockWave Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $130.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,520. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

