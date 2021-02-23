Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Increased by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$28.59 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

