Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Reduced by Analyst

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.90 on Monday. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $131,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

