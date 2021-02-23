Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Commercial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

GOOD opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 million, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

