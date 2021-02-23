Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.74). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

CAR opened at $50.50 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 118,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,744. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,487,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

