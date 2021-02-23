Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issued By William Blair

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kornit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

