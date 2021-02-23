Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

KAR stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after buying an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

