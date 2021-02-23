Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,818. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $791.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

