Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.74

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and traded as high as $25.00. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 14,149 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GZPFY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

