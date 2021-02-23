PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

