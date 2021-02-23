PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.33.

In related news, insider Brian Austin sold 3,333,334 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.14), for a total value of A$10,000,002.00 ($7,142,858.57).

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online travel and medical indemnity, and wholesale and retail insurance broking activities.

