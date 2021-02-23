Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.05), with a volume of 132,802 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.76.

About Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

