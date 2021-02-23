Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.68. Protalix BioTherapeutics shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 19,491 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

