Prospect Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 2,278 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PSEC stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

