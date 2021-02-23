Prospect Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

