ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 6.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.36. 93,151,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 87,628,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

