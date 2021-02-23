ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 722.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $39,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

