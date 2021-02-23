ProShare Advisors LLC Has $62.75 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $340.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

