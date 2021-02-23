ProShare Advisors LLC Has $44.13 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,009 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

