ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $90,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock worth $9,485,357. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

