ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 79.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Marriott International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 268.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

