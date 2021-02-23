ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 341,549 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,549 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Grubhub worth $52,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 8,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,370. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

