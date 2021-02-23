ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 114,718 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,718 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $71,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

