Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,421 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 248,374 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.