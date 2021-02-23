Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

